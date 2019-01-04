Swap ratio hurts shares of Dena, Vijaya Bank

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the three-way merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda is proceeding with clockwork precision, brokerages and industry watchers are divided about the gains, while investors voted the proposed swap ratio, announced on Wednesday, with their feet.

On Thursday, shares of Dena and Vijaya Bank plunged as much as 20 and 7 per cent, respectively, on BSE, with estimates pouring in that shareholders will tend to lose between 6 and 27 per cent in value going by the current share price movements. Holding them back, probably, is the hope that the combined entity, which will be the country’s third-largest lender, will find its feet in the quarters to come. But this is contingent on conditions that capital allocation remains adequate, bad loan recoveries pick up the pace, and that integration will be smooth. Above all, the continuity of senior management will determine the success of the merger.

Brokerage Antique expects the provisioning requirement could be Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore for the merged entity. While BoB and Vijaya Bank can shore up capital from operating profits, Dena Bank will have to hold the bowl for cash, pegged at Rs 3,500-4,000 crore.

According to Nomura, the swap ratio implies a 6-27 per cent discount to the current prices of Dena and Vijaya Bank and 18-43 per cent lower than BoB’s September valuation. It believes the deal is good for BoB shareholders considering the superior franchise and NPA coverage position and estimates the combined entity to have a return on equity of 12 per cent by FY21.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the merger has seen far less resistance from employees than anticipated, which is positive.

“The challenges of integration of IT systems, employee satisfaction, branch rationalisation, client experiences at the time of merger are issues that are hard to model. Importantly, we would need the current MD and CEO of the bank, P S Jayakumar, to be available through the entire process as he has been quite instrumental in reviving the business of Bank of Baroda in recent years,” it noted.

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said shareholders of Vijaya Bank have nothing to gain from the merger.

‘Fair to Dena Bank’

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has said that the swap ratio appears to be fair in respect to Dena Bank, owing to the multiple challenges faced by the bank