Two-wheeler sales hit the brakes 

After witnessing stupendous growth in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal, two-wheeler sales have slowed down, especially of that of overall market leader Hero MotoCorp and premium segment leader Royal Enfield (RE). Hero MotoCorp for instance reported a 4 per cent decrease in its December sales to 4,53,985 units against 4,72,731 units in the corresponding month last year, while Royal Enfield’s two-wheeler sales declined 14 per cent to 56,026 units, compared to 65,367 units in the same period last year. The two had reported disappointing sales figures in November too.

Beside Hero and RE, Chennai-based TVS Motor reported a muted 1 per cent growth at 2,09,906 units. However, the slowdown has not afflicted all companies, with Bajaj Auto (39 per cent) and Suzuki Motorcycle India (34 per cent) reporting strong growth for the month. The second-largest two-wheeler player in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has not yet released its December sales data.

While an ongoing liquidity crunch and consequent tightening of financing, combined with increased insurance costs, have impacted Hero’s sales, strong bookings for the newly launched Jawa bikes is said to have impacted Royal Enfield.

“The increased cost of two-wheeler insurance ahead of the Diwali festive season and the prevailing liquidity crunch in the market impacted the overall momentum of growth in the industry during the entire third quarter,” said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp. Munjal went on to observe that cost of two-wheelers will go up further once the new set of safety regulations comes into force, followed by the transition to BS-VI emission norms. All these will put severe stress on the cost-sensitive segments, he added.

Hero however, expects that improved liquidity in the market, and upcoming festive seasons in some parts of the country could see sales turning around in the last quarter of the financial year. As for RE, whose stock (Eicher) closed in the negative for two straight days, the fall in domestic sales comes after years of double-digit growth. Analysts say there are many factors that have impacted RE.

“This weakness in demand might continue in near future, considering the substantial increase in cost of ownership (insurance, rear disc brake and ABS related) and Jawa has emerged as a reasonable alternative for potential RE customers,” said Motilal Oswal in a research note. It is to be noted that Jawa Motorcycles has already sold out its recently launched Jawa and Jawa 42 bikes up to September 2019. RE in December had also said that its growth trajectory has been somewhat tempered by the floods in Kerala, its key market, a workers’ strike in its plant in Chennai and suppressed demand due to ABS and BS VI regulations kicking in.

Hero’s Pawan Munjal also noted that 2018 had been a challenging year globally. “While the continuing volatility in currency and commodities slowed down growth, geopolitical and trade conflicts also affected sentiments,” he said.