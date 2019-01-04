Home Business

Volvo Car India sales shoot up 30 per cent in 2018, company plans new hybrid launches

The growth has come at a time when the other luxury carmakers have reported flat sales, including its German rival Mercedes Benz.

By Express News Service

Swedish carmaker Volvo India has announced that it has sold a record 2,638 units in the Indian market in calendar year 2018, registering a growth of 30 per cent, with models like the XC60 and the new XC40 SUVs leading the pack. The company had sold over 2,029 units in 2017.

The growth has come at a time when the other luxury carmakers have reported flat sales, including its German rival Mercedes Benz. According to analysts, sales were down due rising interest rates, depreciation of the rupee and rising import costs, which weighed on volumes.

While 2018’s significant increase in growth can be attributed to a small base, main volume drivers were the XC60 and the new XC40 SUVs. According to Volvo, models built on the SPA and CMA platforms -- the XC60, XC40, XC90 and the S90 -- have gained momentum in the Indian market. Volvo assembles the XC60, XC90 and S90 locally in India while the XC40 is sold as a Completely Built Unit.

Going forward, the Swedish carmaker is expected to launch the all-new S60, which will take on the new BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-class, by the end of 2019. It also recently announced plans to locally assemble the plug-in hybrid variants of its flagship SUV, the XC90, at its plant in Bengaluru by end of 2019. The company also said plans were afoot to introduce four new plug-in hybrids over the next three years, along with a new all-electric model. 

