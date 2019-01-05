Home Business

15th Finance Commission to retain 2011 Census data in Terms of Reference

The 15th Finance Commission had decided to use 2011 Census data over the 1971 Census data in its ToR for resource allocation to states, drawing protests from several states.

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 15th Finance Commission will retain the 2011 Census data in its Terms of Reference (ToR) but will consider incentivising those states that have made progress in population control and other parameters, putting to rest the controversy around ToR, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Parliament Friday.

“The commission may consider proposing measurable performance-based incentives for states,” Jaitley said, for “efforts and progress made in moving towards replacement rate of population growth”. The 15th Finance Commission had decided to use 2011 Census data over the 1971 Census data in its ToR for resource allocation to states, drawing protests from several states including West Bengal, Odisha and the southern states, who contended that the decision was against the spirit of fiscal federalism.

The main reservation of these states was that in the last few decades they have succeeded in reducing their population growth rates, while the growth rates of most northern states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have remained comparatively higher. In this context, if the commission uses the 2011 Census data, more resources will be transferred to the northern states, thus disregarding states that have succeeded in controlling population. 

The finance ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, New Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala had drafted a memorandum, demanding changes in the Finance Commission’s ToR. Post protests, the government had formed an advisory council to review the same. 

Jaitley on Friday said that the two ToRs taken together balances the “needs” represented by the latest population and “progress towards population control” very well.

“The 15th FC will be free to use these terms for deciding appropriate weights to be assigned for inter-se determination of the share of taxes to the states and also come up with specific performance-based incentive scheme,” he said.

The Finance Minister further told the Parliament that “the commission has been asked to submit its report and make it available by October 30, 2019” and that it is “actively engaged in consultations with various state governments and ministries in the Central government”. All the recommendations will be part of the report, he said.

