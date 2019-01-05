Home Business

BHEL commissions 800 MW thermal power plant in 46 months in Telangana

The thermal unit has been executed on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

BHEL

BHEL (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned BHEL said it has successfully commissioned an 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months in Telangana.

"The 800 MW set has been commissioned at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)," Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a statement.

BHEL has executed this project on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. "Enhanced focus on expeditious project execution has resulted in BHEL creating a new benchmark of successfully commissioning an 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months. Following the successful commissioning in record time by BHEL, the power plant has attained commercial operation," it said.

Besides the 1x800 MW Kothagudem project, TSGENCO had awarded the 5x800 MW Yadadri project and the 4x270 MW Bhadradari project to BHEL, which are presently under execution. BHEL is also executing the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC in the state, it added.

