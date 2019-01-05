Home Business

Ericsson files fresh plea on RCom

The government, on its part, said that the approval was getting delayed because Jio refused to be held liable for RCom’s past unpaid dues. 

Published: 05th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) is struggling to seal the spectrum sale deal with Reliance Jio Infocomm, Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to prevent the tycoon from leaving the country. It has requested that Anil Ambani be detained in civil prison unless RCom clears unpaid dues to the tune of Rs 550 crore.

This is the second time that RCom has missed payment to Ericsson, which had signed a seven-year deal long back in 2014 to operate and manage RCom’s nationwide telecom network. Ericsson, which had been demanding a sum of Rs 1,150 crore from RCom earlier, agreed in a May 30 settlement to take Rs 550 crore by September 30. However, it didn’t receive the promised sum. 

Ericsson then sought to initiate a contempt petition against Ambani and others. The Supreme Court on October 23 gave RCom time till December 15 to clear the pending due, but it failed to do so again. 

Separately, RCom has filed a contempt of court plea against Department of Telecom in the apex court, blaming it for delaying the RCom-Jio deal that would have enabled it to meet its debt obligations to Ericsson as well as other lenders.

RCom, in its fresh contempt plea, stated that “...The DoT is well aware that for any unknown liabilities which arise after the date of trading which relate to the period prior to the date of trading, the seller is responsible for which the DoT has the securities given by the petitioner (undertaking given before TDSAT not to alienate certain properties up to Rs 1,400 crore and the corporate guarantee given before the SC)”.

