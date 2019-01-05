Loan restructuring may hurt credit culture: India Ratings and Research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision allowing a one-time restructuring of MSMEs could lead to indiscipline among borrowers, said India Ratings and Research, though others have said the move will benefit public sector banks.

On Tuesday, RBI allowed one-time restructuring of MSME loans (with exposure up to Rs 25 crore), should the GST-registered borrower defaulted as on January 1, 2019. The loan should, however, be classified as standard. Such restructuring should be completed by March 31, 2020, and lenders have to make a provision of 5 per cent on these restructured loans and make disclosures.

“This dispensation may encourage some of the MSME borrowers, which are otherwise operating satisfactorily, to opt for the scheme and impair the credit discipline,” said Karan Gupta, associate director, India Ratings.

The central bank’s decision to extend relaxations to MSMEs also happens to be the first major policy decision of Governor Shaktikanta Das. As per estimates, MSME sector accounts for 25 per cent of commercial lending as on FY18 and registered an 18 per cent YoY growth in Q1FY19. Of this, loans with exposure of up to Rs 25 crore amounts to roughly Rs 13 lakh crore, which had grown by 16 per cent over last year. Growth is skewed towards the lower end of the spectrum with average ticket size of less than Rs 50 lakh. However, the extent of defaults within the Rs 13 lakh crore exposure is unclear.

According to Gupta, the inherent weakness in operations of small and medium firms may still play out and manifest after the period of reprieve is over. Such relief offered in the past has not led to any material improvement in asset quality for the sector, as these companies’ cash flows remain under pressure, he explained.

Meanwhile, the financial stability report released a few days ago discussed the relative differences in the quality of underwriting between different players as public banks have shown disproportionately higher non-performing loans than private banks or NBFCs.