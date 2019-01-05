Nestle launches ad emphasising 'trustworthy facts'

Home Business

Packets of Nestle's Maggi instant noodles are seen on display at a grocery store in Mumbai. | REUTERS

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nestle has launched a full-page print advertisement campaign highlighting the 'trustworthy facts' about its instant noodles brand Maggi. The move comes a day after the Supreme Court revived the class-action suit in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The full-page ad sees Nestle boldly reassuring consumers saying 'Your Maggi is Safe, Has Always Been,' akin to their re-launch campaign in 2015.

The advertisement that appeared in media goes on to highlight that the safety of the product has been "confirmed and reaffirmed many times through rigorous testing laboratories accredited by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.)"

Conceptualised in bright yellow, the print campaign clarifies that Nestle "does not add lead to Maggi Noodles in any form at any stage," adding that the brand has "consistently cleared tests" that are conducted to specify safe-limits for elements, including lead.

The ad concludes by telling consumers to "go ahead, enjoy your Maggi, loved and trusted for 35 years." Soon after the Supreme Court decision to revive the suit and consequent ad campaign came out, people were quick to take to Twitter to comment on it.

One user implored her friend to stock up and wrote, "Our sweet #maggi again in trouble. @Bunnydxb7 pls start storing few packets for me. before it gets banned here."

Another user posted what everyone has in their minds, "What a clarification @NestleIndia Point 1 says we don't add lead at any stage and point 3 says Food Regulation specify minimum limit for lead and #Maggi has consistently cleared it. So is lead there or not? "

Unlike the 2015 campaign, which was perceived to have come too late for Maggi, Nestle is leaving no stones unturned the second time around.

