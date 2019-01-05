Revenue from telecom sector declines by 22 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s revenue mop-up from the telecom sector fell by about 22 per cent in the 2017-18 fiscal, owing to a decline in earnings of service providers from sale of services, Parliament was told Friday.

The government collects license fee and Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) as a percentage of revenue earned by telecom service providers from sale of telecom services.

“Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) based SUC receipts have declined due to declining AGR,” Union telecom minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had already flagged its concern regarding lower tax contribution from the telecom sector.

“While the manufacturing revenue is going up, revenue of services sector has not gone up,” Jaitley had said.

Sinha admitted that “the strong competition in the telecom sector has brought down revenue collection, which was once the top contributor for revenue”.

After the failure of 2G spectrum row, the telecom sector saw cut-throat price war among the firms, which intensified with the entry of Reliance Jio, leading to consolidation in the industry.

In 2017-2018, the industry’s AGR declined by 18.62 per cent to Rs 1,30,844.9 crore from Rs 1,60,787.9 crore in the previous fiscal, resulting in lower licence fees and SUC for the government. The government’s revenue from licence fee declined 18.12 per cent to Rs 10,670.6 crore in 2017-18, from Rs 13,032.9 crore in 2016-17.