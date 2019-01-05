Home Business

Services sector grows at slower pace in December

Published: 05th January 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Service sector, profit, money

Representational image. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The growth in India’s services sector slowed down slightly in December 2018, owing to slower business activity in the sector during the month, which was further compounded by weaker growth in manufacturing sector. However, companies hired at a faster pace on continuing optimism, Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) data showed on Friday.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services PMI declined to 53.2 in December from November’s four-month high of 53.7, but remained above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for the seventh month. However, services firms’ activity registered the strongest average quarterly performance in nearly three years during the three months ending December, encouraging them to hire at a faster pace. “India’s services sector continued to enjoy positive levels of activity in December, with new business and employment remaining on an upward path,” said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit. “However, except for jobs, rates of expansion slowed slightly to form a somewhat disappointing end to 2018,” she said.

The slowdown in the pace of expansion in one of India’s dominant sectors was largely driven by a contraction in foreign demand for the second straight month.

A sub-index tracking overall demand in the sector fell to 52.7 in December from 53.3 in November. The composite index too fell to 53.6 in December from a more-than-two-year high of 54.5 in November.
However, optimism about future activity in the services sector increased to a three-month high, signalling a strong outlook for the sector this year, despite uncertainties around the upcoming general election.
Meanwhile, input costs rose at its weakest pace since May 2017, but prices charged for the provision of services rose again as firms sought to share additional costs with their clients, pushing output prices up.

