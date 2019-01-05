Home Business

Sugar production up by 7 per cent in October-December

Mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka started sugar crushing early this year, resulting in a rise in output in the first quarter, but due to substantially lower rainfall Maharashtra will produce less.

Published: 05th January 2019

A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar. File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sugar production in India went up by 7 per cent to 11.05 million tonnes in the first quarter of the marketing year 2018-19 (October to September), as mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka started operations early, said Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Friday. However, for the full marketing year, the country is expected to produce much less sugar than last year.

Mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka started sugar crushing early this year, resulting in a rise in output in the first quarter, but due to substantially lower rainfall and white grub infestation, Maharashtra will produce significantly lower quantity this year as compared to the last. Overall, the country is expected to produce much less sugar this season, the industry body said.

ISMA, however, did not specify how much fall it expects in the annual output. The association had earlier estimated that production could fall to 31.5 million tonnes in 2018-19 from 32.5 million tonnes the previous year. The country’s annual domestic demand is 26 million tonnes.

As per the data, Uttar Pradesh produced 3.1 million tonnes during October-December 2018, down 7 per cent YoY from 3.25 million tones it produced the previous year. In Maharashtra, sugar production rose to 4.4 million tonnes in the October-December period of 2018 from 3.8 million tonnes during the same period in 2017. Sugar production in Karnataka increased to 2.5 million tonnes in the said period in 2018 from 1.7 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

