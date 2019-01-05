Home Business

There’s enough supply of Rs 2,000 notes: Economic Affairs Secretary

His clarification came after several media firms reported that the Centre has stopped printing of Rs 2,000 notes and plans to phase it out.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has put a temporary halt on printing of Rs 2,000 notes as there are more than adequate of those currencies in circulation, and there is no formal decision to stop printing these  notes completely, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday.

ALSO READ: Government indicates printing of Rs 2000 note stopped for now; sufficient currency in circulation

“Printing of notes is planned as per the projected requirement. We have more than adequate notes of Rs 2,000 in the system with over 35 per cent of notes by value in circulation being of Rs 2000. There has been no decision regarding Rs 2,000 note production recently (sic),” Garg tweeted.

His clarification came after several media firms reported that the Centre has stopped the printing of Rs 2,000 notes and plans to phase it out.

The Rs 2,000 currency was introduced after the Centre banned high-value notes — Rs 500 and Rs 1,000— in November 2016 as part of its demonetisation drive. Since then, it had indicated time and again that it will increase circulation of more Rs 500 and lower-valued notes.

As per the RBI’s annual report, there were 3,285 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,570 billion, while there were 5,882 million pieces worth Rs 2,941 billion in FY17.

The latest data shows that currently, there are around 15,469 million pieces of Rs 500 worth Rs 7,734 billion, which is more than double than last year. With this, Rs 500 notes have the highest share in overall circulation of banknotes, as RBI prints this currency more compared to others. 

Comparatively, RBI added only 78 million pieces of Rs 2,000 in FY18, taking the total to 3,363 million pieces worth Rs 6,726 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Rs 2000 note

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp