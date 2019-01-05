There’s enough supply of Rs 2,000 notes: Economic Affairs Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has put a temporary halt on printing of Rs 2,000 notes as there are more than adequate of those currencies in circulation, and there is no formal decision to stop printing these notes completely, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday.

ALSO READ: Government indicates printing of Rs 2000 note stopped for now; sufficient currency in circulation

“Printing of notes is planned as per the projected requirement. We have more than adequate notes of Rs 2,000 in the system with over 35 per cent of notes by value in circulation being of Rs 2000. There has been no decision regarding Rs 2,000 note production recently (sic),” Garg tweeted.

His clarification came after several media firms reported that the Centre has stopped the printing of Rs 2,000 notes and plans to phase it out.

The Rs 2,000 currency was introduced after the Centre banned high-value notes — Rs 500 and Rs 1,000— in November 2016 as part of its demonetisation drive. Since then, it had indicated time and again that it will increase circulation of more Rs 500 and lower-valued notes.

As per the RBI’s annual report, there were 3,285 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,570 billion, while there were 5,882 million pieces worth Rs 2,941 billion in FY17.

The latest data shows that currently, there are around 15,469 million pieces of Rs 500 worth Rs 7,734 billion, which is more than double than last year. With this, Rs 500 notes have the highest share in overall circulation of banknotes, as RBI prints this currency more compared to others.

Comparatively, RBI added only 78 million pieces of Rs 2,000 in FY18, taking the total to 3,363 million pieces worth Rs 6,726 crore.