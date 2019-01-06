Home Business

Honda wishes its rivals a clever ‘Happy 2009’!

A very clever tongue-in-cheek greeting ‘to the rest of the industry catching up this year, for we introduced the combi-brake system back then’.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Sandeep Goyal
Express News Service

It is that time of the year when everyone but everyone is wishing everyone else a very Happy New Year. Well, Honda did that too. Except that it wished all its rivals a “Happy 2009”! Yes, a “Happy 2009”!!! No typo, no mistake, that. A very clever tongue-in-cheek greeting ‘to the rest of the industry catching up this year, for we introduced the combi-brake system back then’. So, effectively communicating that Honda introduced the ‘Equaliser Technology’ of the combi-brake way back in 2009, and ten-years-later the rest of the industry will hopefully catch up. Nice ad.

Clever ad. Cheeky ad. But very UnJapanese, if I may say so. 
I have dealt with Japan and Japanese brands since 1994. Not in 25 years have I seen such a competitive ad from any Japanese brand. Challenging. Actually, mocking not just teasing. In-the-face. Aggressive. Running down competition, that too openly. Well, this is finally the advent to India of ‘competitive renaissance’ as they now call it in Japan. No longer polite. No longer humble.

Tongue-in-cheek ad issued by Honda
Motorcyle and Scooter India

The new aggression the Japanese are learning from the West. Contrary to years of their own cultural norms. Well, the new Honda ad could well be a trend-setter of sorts. Let us see what other Japanese do to either emulate Honda in the new year, or decide to stay wedded to a public humility that shies of deriding competition openly and overtly, whatever be the provocation or competition.

Ranveer Singh’s much-hyped ‘Simmba’ which opened on the last weekend of the year, became the high-note of 2018 for brand endorsements, with as many as 5 out of Singh’s 25 endorsed brands featuring in the film. On show were Saregama Carvaan, Ching’s Badnaam Chutney, Marathi newspaper Lokmat, Rupa Frontline and Goodyear tyres.

While Lokmat and Rupa appeared unobtrusively as outdoor ads in various frames of the film captured by the camera as part of ongoing screen action, the camera focused on the tyre of the SUV when Ajay Devgn put in an appearance in his somewhat extended cameo, giving Goodyear its two-and-a half-seconds of visibility and fame. Ranveer is actually shown gifting (and later bragging about) digital music player Saregama Carvaan. So, a strong and pro-active endorsement there.

The portrayal of Ching’s Badnaam Chutney is a consumption shot where the brand is clearly visible. But only if you are looking carefully. A far cry from the larger-than-life 6-minutes long ad called 'Ranveer Ching Returns' in 2016 made by Rohit Shetty, Simmba’s producer, with Ranveer and co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Made with an advertising and promotion budget of 75 crore, it was one of the most expensive ad films ever made. Well, this partnership has endured. 

The unexpected gainer in Simmba was the Mahindra Scorpio whose logo was clearly visible in one of the shots, but who did not pay to be featured. A good year-end bonus, for sure. The last year ended with the debut of dating app Bumble’s #EqualNotLoose, a campaign that challenges the judgment that often accompanies a woman’s pursuit of independence and achieving professional and relationship goals. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a partner and investor at Bumble, stars in the campaign’s TV commercial with a message that champions gender equality and the everyday moments in a modern Indian woman’s life.

Chopra Jonas features as a competent boss, a gal looking for love, a workout fan (who can shed her jacket for a sweat session) and an equal partner in domestic duties (he can cook, too!). With Lizzo’s you-go-girl anthem Good as Hell as the soundtrack, the ad’s captions try to drive home the point that women who pursue their careers are “ambitious, not loose” and those who date are “curious, not loose.” Competitor Tinder recently ran a campaign too displaying a maze of experiences that capture the spontaneity of youth and the joy of navigating this life stage. The Tinder campaign conveys that the maze is a metaphor for the world and discovering oneself and one’s place in it. Dating is obviously hotting up!

(The writer is an advertising veteran)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honda Honda ad Honda New Year ad Honda 2009

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp