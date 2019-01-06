Naveen Patnaik harps on government mission for women at SHGs convention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Riding on his nation-wide campaign on the reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a slew of incentives for women self-help groups (WSHGs) of the State, including interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh.

Women constituents firm in his sight ahead of the General Elections, Naveen attended a massive convention of SHG members at Puri where he distributed seed money of Rs 15,000 per group to three lakh new SHGs. He also handed over a revolving fund of Rs 25 lakh to 338 block federations. Incentives of ` 500 per month for Anganwadi workers and Rs 200 for helpers were also announced at the Mission Shakti Convention.

During the length of the event, instead of making speeches, Naveen chose to listen to the success stories of WSHGs even as about 50,000 women from various parts of the State attended the convention. There are about six lakh WSHGs operational in Odisha.“I am glad to let you know that you (WSHGs) will be getting loans at zero per cent interest,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the initiative would benefit about 70 lakh women.

The CM’s announcement came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Odisha Government at Baripada over the 2011 Pipili murder case and advised it to probe into the case again to ensure justice for the victim. Earlier, Naveen had decided to skip the PM’s official programme at Baripada to attend the Mission Shakti Convention with a clear strategy to blunt the Opposition attack against his Government.

The CM said Mission Shakti - launched in 2001 - has taken the form of a ‘silent movement’ in the State during the last 18 years. In a bid to strengthen the programme, Odisha Government has decided to build ‘Mission Shakti Home’ in each gram panchayat, he said. Naveen distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to six lakh WSHGs as part of the State Government’s efforts to digitally empower women.

During the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave in November last year, Naveen had promised smartphones to six lakh WSHGs. As it has become increasingly evident that agrarian distress and women’s welfare will be two major issues in the next elections, Naveen is set to lead BJD’s campaign against Modi Government over farmers’ welfare and demand an increase in minimum support of price of paddy at New Delhi on January 8.