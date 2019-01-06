NBFCs can grow in infra sector: Economic Affairs Secretary

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: For Non-Banking Financial companies (NBFC) to grow bigger and better, and come out of the shadow of banks to become a sector of strength and importance, there is a need for organised data flow from the industry as also better regulation, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Saturday.

“NBFCs have lot of future. To grow larger and much larger. I would rather envisage that the ambition of a non-bank should not be to become a bank. It is a unique space. Its ambition should be to become larger than banks,” Garg said at the CII NBFC Summit in Mumbai. He said the sector has scope to grow in spaces — such as infrastructure — where the banks would not like to go. “Infrastructure financing can become larger only in the non-bank segment,” he said.

Like how the government moved out of manufacturing, infrastructure would also become a private affair or a public-private partnership business, and hence, the need for private financing, Garg said. He pointed out that there are hardly eight infrastructure financing firms, of which five are government-owned.

Traditionally, NBFCs have been borrowing from banks, and a few NBFCs raise public deposits. This cannot serve the purpose and the sector needs financing options like debentures in future, Garg said, adding there needs to be enough confidence created in the instrument the way SIPs worked for mutual funds.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the investor confidence and lending has become cautious of NBFC sector post defaults by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS). Garg blamed lack of formal information gathering and sharing on a regular basis from the NBFC sector and a representative body to talk and analyse the issues when the IL&FS fiasco unfolded, for this.

“Datapoints are very poor today when it comes to NBFCs. When the IL&FS episode happened, we wanted to look at how much change is taking place in the financing side... We don’t have the data on NBFCs even on a monthly basis, forget daily, which we need,” he said.RBI had earlier raised concerns over the asset liability mismatch of NBFCs.

Regulation for crucial NBFCs

Garg said the government is working with RBI to create the required data flow. He also called for differentiated regulation between the systemically important NBFCs, which are around 276 and accounts for almost 85 per cent of the sector’s assets, from the 9,000-odd other NBFCs.