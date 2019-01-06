OVL discovers oil in Colombia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, on Saturday said it has made a significant discovery of oil in its onshore block CPO-5 in Llanos basin, Colombia.OVL holds 70 per cent stake in the block along with partner Petrodorado South America SA Sucursal (PDSA), Colombia, which holds 30 per cent.

“The well (Indico-1) was successfully logged and was found to have 284 feet of gross thickness and 241 feet net pay, single hydrodynamically connected reservoir with no indication of oil-water-contact,” the company said.

OVL had earlier discovered commercial oil of 40-degree API in LS-3 sands in the well Mariposa-1 in the block in 2017, which is located 6.5 km from Indico-1, and the continuation of same play is confirmed in the recent well.

The company now plans to drill more exploratory wells to chase this important Cretaceous clastic corridor in immediate future. OVL is also embarking on acquiring additional 3D seismic data to map more drillable prospects in other sectors of the block.