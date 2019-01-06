Protect consumers from errant MNCs

Gurbir Singh By

Maggi noodles are back in the eye of a storm. The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a stay on the proceedings of a class-action suit filed by the Union against Maggi-producer, the Swiss-headquartered Nestle India. This will allow the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to begin hearing the Rs 640 crore claims filed by the government under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. “Why should children have Maggi noodles with lead?” asked the apex court bench to the senior counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Nestle.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had banned Maggi noodles in 2015 alleging that the product contained harmful monosodium glutamate (MSG). Based on subsequent tests, FSSAI had green-lighted the noodle brand, but with the new Supreme Court order, Nestle and Maggi are back on trial.

Another multinational company that has been in the news in recent days is the US-based pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson (J&J). The company is in hot water for supplying faulty hip implants to patients, endangering their lives. An expert committee has recommended that each of the patients be compensated a minimum of `20 lakh, and the penalties could go up to `1.2 crore. J&J is contesting the award in the Delhi High Court.

Weak consumer movement

Multinationals say they have high standards of quality control, but these recent examples belie that claim. The high product standards they claim may be applied in their home countries, but are usually given a go-by in the markets of the developing nations.

India, theoretically, has a strong consumer protection act, but in practice, the consumer movement in the country is weak. The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 highlights important consumer rights: the right to safety and protection against hazardous goods; the right to choice; the right to be fully informed and the right to seek redressal.

However, in practice, redressals are poor, and even the worst malpractices go unpunished. The Consumer Act has basic deficiencies such as not recognising the right to a healthy environment and ignoring the process of storage of goods. Moreover, weak enforcement ensured that three out of every four companies found guilty of misbranding or selling adulterated products got away without any punishment, a 2015 survey of health ministry records found.

Deterrence works

Ultimately, we have to look to the time-proven deterrent: back-breaking fines, something Indian consumer law and practice does not implement. The classic case is that of Union Carbide and the Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster. On the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, there was huge leak of the methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas, used for manufacture of the pesticide ‘Sevin’. It was the world’s worst industrial disaster. A million people were exposed to the killer gas; over 8,000 died. A curative petition in 2010 filed by the Union government mentions the number of dead as 5,295 and the injury figure at 5,27,894.

There was gross negligence. The plant’s boilers were corroded, the MIC antidote was not stocked; but the company stuck to its theory that a rogue worker triggered the sabotage. After hectic negotiations, the government and the Supreme Court accepted a measly, collective compensation of $470 million (`750 crore). View this against the British Petroleum’s (BP) oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, which caused widespread environmental havoc, took 11 lives and injured 17. A New Orleans Court signed off on a settlement of $20 billion (approximately `90,000 crore) then.

Union Carbide’s compensation was rejected by the victims and multiple litigations on the issue continue. Meanwhile, in June 2010, seven employees of Union Carbide, including chairman Warren Anderson, were convicted of causing death by negligence. The penalty: a fine of $2,000 and jail terms of two years!

The international norms in class-action settlements for environmental and health damage wrought by irresponsible corporate behaviour quantify the ‘actual’ damage caused as well as send out a message.

Philip Morris, RJ Reynolds, and two other tobacco companies in 1998 agreed to a $206 billion settlement to cover medical costs for thousands of victims of smoking-related illnesses. More recently, in March 2017, the US Supreme Court closed a dispute with a $7.5 billion settlement with Visa and MasterCard, resolving claims that retailers had overpaid on credit and debit card fees.

Many companies like Enron have gone bust or have been acquired after consumer settlements have broken their backs. When the damage large corporate groups and MNCs cause is weighed, it makes sense to have proportionate levies imposed. Otherwise, compliance with consumer laws will always be a joke.

