Home Business

Schindler wants to make India its manufacturing and R&D hub

Schindler, which is present in the country since the past 20 years, also plans to invest significantly in digitisation and data analytics.

Published: 06th January 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Swiss escalators and elevators major Schindler hopes to make India its global manufacturing and R&D hub, asenior company official has said.

Schindler, which is present in the country since the past 20 years, also plans to invest significantly in digitisation and data analytics.

"With the government spends increasing in airports, metros and railways, among others, we see good growth in demand for escalators and elevators," Schindler India chief executive Ashok Ramachandran told PTI.

Additionally, investments in the residential real estate market, apart from the commercial segment, will drive the growth of elevators and escalators, he said.

Currently, the domestic elevator and escalator market is estimated at around 80,000 units per annum, including 10,000 units of manually handled lifts.

"Of that remaining 70,000 units, there is still some portion, which belongs to the unorganised market. We hope in the coming years, the size is expected to reach one lakh units and we see ourselves well positioned with a significant share," Ramachandran said.

He said as a part of its efforts to improve local manufacturing, the company has set up a plant in Pune which has a capacity of 10,000 units.

"We have already taken a step forward and set up a global R&D centre. With these two in place on one campus, we aim to make India not just the hub for manufacturing but a knowledge centre as well so that we could export not only our products from India but also the technology developed here," he said.

This will give Schindler India a unique edge and propel it to market leadership, he added. Currently, export is a very smaller portion of total sales, but it is expected to grow 50 per cent in 2019.

"Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, among others, have been our key export markets so far, but now we want to expand our scope to the Middle East and African markets," Ramachandran said.

The company, as a part of the 'Skill India' initiative, has set up a university training centre under which it plans to impart training to its employees as well as others on quality control and safety, he said.

"We already have the best in practice safety measures in place. But now, with the help of digitisation and data analytics we want to make our products more personalised," he said.

"We are developing systems through which we can be able to fix any problems in the functioning of the elevators or escalators, even before they arise. In 2019, we plan to roll out our pilot systems," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Schindler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp