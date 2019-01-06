Home Business

Self-regulatory body for non-bank firms mulled: Economic Affairs Secretary

Abhimanyu Munjal, the co-chair of CII National Committee on NBFCs, said the sector would be happy to set up an independent self-regulatory organisation (SRO) nurtured by CII and under the CII’s umbrel

Published: 06th January 2019

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) in the country might have grown Considerably in size in the last couple of years, but the industry lacks a representative body. The lack of a single source to talk to at the time of crisis and lack of data on a regular basis was also flagged by the Economic Services Secretary Subash C Garg at the CII NBFC Summit on Saturday.

Abhimanyu Munjal, the co-chair of CII National Committee on NBFCs, said the sector would be happy to set up an independent self-regulatory organisation (SRO) nurtured by CII and under the CII’s umbrella. What makes the idea of setting up an SRO difficult is the lack of homogeneity in the business, because it is wide and diverse, from ownership to areas of operation, opined Ajay Srinivasan, chief executive, Aditya Birla Capital. However, he maintained that at least the systemically important NBFCs, which are fewer in number, can come together to set up an SRO.

Srinivasan also put forth a list of demands before Garg. The industry representatives including Srinivasan had met the Prime Minister recently and are scheduled to meet the RBI governor on January 9. The charter of demands mainly focuses on the need to create a stable funding backstop for the NBFCs – a repo-like window the banks enjoy. Banks have liquidity window with RBI, where they are able to borrow against the government securities they hold.

Other demands on the funding side include, increasing the insurance and pension funds exposure to NBFCs, increasing the National Housing Bank refinancing for Housing Finance Companies and increasing the relaxation given on withholding tax exemption for masala bonds.

“Review of risk weightage other than asset financing and infrastructure NBFCs would help improve bank funds to the segment, and also ways to channelise PCA (Prompt Corrective Action) bank money to the NBFC,” Srinivasan said. On the retail side for raising money, the need for reducing the debenture redemption reserve was emphasized – 25 per cent requirement at present is too large, he said.

Industry’s list of demands
Creation of a stable funding backstop for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) – a repo-like window the banks enjoy
Increase in the insurance and pension funds exposure to NBFCs
Increase in the National Housing Bank refinancing for Housing Finance Companies and Increase in the relaxation given on withholding tax exemption for masala bonds

