With a mid-air bang, P&W engine glitch grounds IndiGo plane again

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo plane flying from Chennai to Kolkata suffered a mid-air engine failure with a “loud bang”, and was forced to return mid-way on Thursday, prompting the government to order a review. The incident, on the Airbus A320neo aircraft, is the latest in a series of cases involving a Pratt & Whitney engine. The plane has been grounded at Chennai due to damaged engine blades, sources said. “The crew followed the normal operating procedures and asked for a priority landing. There was no engine shutdown and no emergency landing was declared as per the report,” IndiGo said in a statement.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight “6E 923 (Neo) operating Chennai-Kolkata route on January 3, 2019, returned to Chennai after take-off due to a technical caution noted by the crew. The crew followed the normal operating procedures and asked for a priority landing. There was no engine shutdown and no emergency landing was declared.”

The government’s apex aircraft investigation body Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has rushed a team to Chennai to assess the incident and take a call on the probe. The bureau is already probing IndiGo Jaipur-Kolkata flight smoke incident on December 10. According to a PTI report, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken serious note of the incident. “Ministry has taken serious note (of the incident) and we will review it on Tuesday,” said Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey.

In India, two budget carriers, IndiGo and GoAir, operate Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320 planes, while Air India and Vistara, which also operate these latest single-aisle planes, have CFM engines.

IndiGo, which has been facing such issues in the A320neo planes powered by Pratt & Whitney engines since their induction in the fleet in 2016, has been compensated by both Airbus and the engine-maker for each grounding. However, Pratt & Whitney has failed to come up with any tangible solution to fix these issues, despite the frequent grounding incidents.

However, aircraft run by Pratt & Whitney engines have been facing glitches every now and then since their induction in the fleet by the two operators in 2016, with several instances of mid-air engine shutdowns.