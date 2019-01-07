Home Business

Centre to collect KYC details of accountants

Going forward, the MCA21 system would not register the companies in case they are non-compliant with certain parameters.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After launching a Know Your Customer (KYC) initiative for directors of companies last year, the Central government is now planning to collect the KYC details of companies, chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries, in its clamp down on corporate frauds. 

“This is again another architecture, where the third drive will run after the companies. Professionals will be screened and then registered into the system,” said Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said.
A senior Corporate Affairs Ministry official said that the exercise would help in having a “sanitised list” of companies and professionals.

Last year, the government had initiated KYC against directors of companies. However, against 3.3 million individuals who had Director Identification Numbers (DINs), only little over 1.6 million have complied with the KYC requirement — almost the half the number. DIN is a unique number allotted to individuals eligible to have directorship on the Boards of registered companies. 

Going forward, the MCA21 system would not register the companies in case they are non-compliant with certain parameters. “If you are defaulting on payment of deposits, the system will not let you register. If you are having non-compliant directors who have not done KYC, the system will not let you enter,” Srinivas said.

KYC details

