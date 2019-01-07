Excess liquidity has adverse consequence: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

By Express News Service

Liquid an issue that the Reserve Bank of India is constantly monitoring and ready to take steps whenever required, governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters in New Delhi after his meeting with the representatives of MSMEs. However, Das warned that the issue of liquidity has to be dealt with the caution and RBI would not like it to become a situation of "loose money".

"Caution and care has to be exercised by RBI. Excess liquidity has adverse consequences," Das said. He said the RBI has an anding of the current liquidity situation, and recalled the additional Rs 60,000 crore open market operations (OMO) announced earlier for December and January.

"We do believe that the liquidity requirement of financial institutions to a great extent are met," Das said.

The issue of liquidity that has been playing out since September, accentuated by the defaults of IL&FS and also became point of contention between the finance ministry and RBI under former governor Urjit Patel.

RBI has been trying to show the credit growth in the past few months to emphasise how it doesn't see a liquidity crisis. NBFCs, on the other hand, have been saying they would want a separate liquidity window to ease their short term liquidity problems.

RBI governor and his team are scheduled to meet heads of NBFCs in Mumbai on Tuesday. "Tomorrow I am meeting NBFCs in Mumbai - and over the last several months, there has been lot of discussion and views about the issue of liquidity. So tomorrow's meeting, we will use the opportunity to get the perspective from NBFCs," Das said.

Corporate governance Another issue the governor touched upon in his short press conference was the need for governance at public sector banks. He said the issue of non performing assets (NPA) of public sector banks (PSB) engages their attention on a daily basis, and as the recent RBI reports showed, there has been considerable amount of improvement.

"But the improvements have to be sustained, if the banks have to fulfill their responsibilities, and for some of the banks have to become healthy again," he said.

What kind of governance reforms can be brought about has to be looked at, a framework that does not throttle their functioning or bring about impediments in their working, and allows them sufficient commercial flexibility, Das said. The aim is that they should not only come out of the NPAs, but also grow, he said.