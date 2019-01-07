Home Business

Excess liquidity has adverse consequence: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

However, Das warned that the issue of liquidity has to be dealt with the caution and RBI would not like it to become a situation of "loose money".

Published: 07th January 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das interacts with media at the RBI office. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Liquid an issue that the Reserve Bank of India is constantly monitoring and ready to take steps whenever required, governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters in New Delhi after his meeting with the representatives of MSMEs. However, Das warned that the issue of liquidity has to be dealt with the caution and RBI would not like it to become a situation of "loose money".

"Caution and care has to be exercised by RBI. Excess liquidity has adverse consequences," Das said. He said the RBI has an anding of the current liquidity situation, and recalled the additional Rs 60,000 crore open market operations (OMO) announced earlier for December and January.

"We do believe that the liquidity requirement of financial institutions to a great extent are met," Das said.

The issue of liquidity that has been playing out since September, accentuated by the defaults of IL&FS and also became point of contention between the finance ministry and RBI under former governor Urjit Patel.

RBI has been trying to show the credit growth in the past few months to emphasise how it doesn't see a liquidity crisis. NBFCs, on the other hand, have been saying they would want a separate liquidity window to ease their short term liquidity problems.

RBI governor and his team are scheduled to meet heads of NBFCs in Mumbai on Tuesday. "Tomorrow I am meeting NBFCs in Mumbai - and over the last several months, there has been lot of discussion and views about the issue of liquidity. So tomorrow's meeting, we will use the opportunity to get the perspective from NBFCs," Das said.

Corporate governance Another issue the governor touched upon in his short press conference was the need for governance at public sector banks. He said the issue of non performing assets (NPA) of public sector banks (PSB) engages their attention on a daily basis, and as the recent RBI reports showed, there has been considerable amount of improvement.

"But the improvements have to be sustained, if the banks have to fulfill their responsibilities, and for some of the banks have to become healthy again," he said.

What kind of governance reforms can be brought about has to be looked at, a framework that does not throttle their functioning or bring about impediments in their working, and allows them sufficient commercial flexibility, Das said. The aim is that they should not only come out of the NPAs, but also grow, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das MSMEs LIQUIDITY

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp