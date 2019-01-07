Government casts net on tax evaders 

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

With growing GST non-compliance among businesses, the government has directed its taxation agencies to initiate strict action against violating business houses and income tax misreporters.



“Lower revenue collection is a matter of concern. The government is preparing a list of all the non-compliant companies and will match it with the income tax returns filed by its promoters, owners and directors so that we can identify those evaders,” a senior official in the Finance Ministry told this newspaper.

According to the official, the GST Council has also asked state units to share the list of such companies and also to examine those companies that were registered after 2016.

According to government’s own admission, GST compliance has steadily declined over the past one year, as 28.75 per cent of regular taxpayers did not file returns in November 2018 compared to 10.56 per cent in November 2017, an almost threefold increase in non-filers.

Among taxpayers under the composite scheme, non-filers have increased to 25.37 per cent in the July-September period of 2018-2019 from 15.03 per cent in the July-September of 2017-2018. Fake invoices to claim input tax credit increased from only four cases involving Rs 9.75 crore in 2017-18 to 499 involving Rs 3,894.94 crore in 2018-19.

“The list of traders under the composite schemes needs to be reviewed strictly. The tax collection in this group is much lower than anticipated and has not improved much. Now with just one quarter left, we will be working along with CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxation) to match the list,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the CBDT has also directed income tax department officials to pull up their socks and conduct targeted surveys and file court cases against those who evade taxes.

“The collection under regular assessment tax is extremely low at 1.1 per cent as compared to 15.6 per cent growth during the corresponding period last year. Most of the regions are, in fact, showing negative growth under regular assessment tax. This is a matter of serious concern and concerted efforts are now required to be made to drive up recovery from arrear and current demand,” CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said in a letter written last week to all principal chief commissioners of I-T department.

While the direct tax growth is much better than GST collection at 14.1 per cent, it still is below achieving the budget estimates of Rs 11,50,000 crore.

The CBDT has also ordered “targeted recovery surveys in potential cases where high amount of recovery is likely”.