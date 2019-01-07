Home Business

IL&FS Transportation Networks defaults on dividend payment of Rs 7.12 crore

In the past few months, IL&FS and its subsidiaries have defaulted on many debt instruments due to insufficient funds.

Published: 07th January 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

IL&FS,

IL&FS building in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IL&FS Transportation Networks, a group company of the troubled IL&FS group, Monday said it has defaulted on dividend payment of Rs 7.12 crore due on redemption of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

The dividend of Rs 7.12 crore was due for the period between April 1, 2017 to December 23, 2018 and was not paid due to insufficient funds, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries have defaulted on many debt instruments in the past few months due to insufficient funds.

The group's total debt stood at over Rs 94,000 crore as of October 2018. Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks were trading 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 12.85 apiece on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS group IL&FS debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp