Indian mutual funds industry adds Rs 1.24 lakh crore assets in 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the back of continuous increase in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows and robust participation of retail investors, domestic mutual funds have added a staggering Rs 1.24 lakh crore to their asset base in 2018.

Data available with the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed the industry’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 5.54 per cent to Rs 23.61 lakh crore at the end of December 2018, up from Rs 22.37 lakh crore at the end of December 2017.

T

he pace of growth, however, declined considerably for the asset size in 2018 as compared to the previous year. The industry saw a surge of 32 per cent in the AUM or an addition of over Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2017.

Defaults by IL&FS, the consequent credit crunch in NBFC sector and market volatility are among the factors that are said to have slowed down the growth of assets base last year.

The year 2018 also marked the sixth consecutive yearly rise in mutual fund industry’s AUM after a drop in the two preceding years.

Quantum Mutual Fund managing director and CEO Jimmy Patel told PTI that the rise in mutual funds’ asset base in 2018 to strong participation of retail investors that continued to remain buoyant with their SIP investments despite rising oil prices, rupee depreciation and market volatility.

Fund houses believe that an uptrend is expected in 2019 too as large amount of flow is expected through the SIP route.