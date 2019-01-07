India’s GDP estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in FY19, up from 6.7 per cent in FY18

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at 7.2 per cent for the financial year 2018-19, against a 6.7 per cent growth in FY2017-18, as per the first advance estimates of Central Statistics Office released on Monday.

Reacting to the numbers, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted, “India remains fastest growing major economy globally. At current prices, GDP grows by 12.3% rising to Rs 188.41 lakh crore. Per capita GDP at current prices rises to Rs 141447 (sic)”.

“The CSO’s Advance Estimates for FY19 GDP is a conservative 7.2 per cent, lower than RBI’s projection of 7.4 per cent. Manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, other utility services and construction are the major contributors to the overall growth. As H1 GDP numbers have already come, to achieve 7.4 per cent growth in FY19, H2 should grow by 6.8 per cent,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Agriculture and allied activities are likely to grow at 3.8 per cent as against 3.4 per cent in the previous year. “We believe that the estimate is primarily due to growth in allied activities (livestock, forestry and fishing). The most striking fact is that agriculture deflator for FY19, at 0.1 per cent, is lowest in 10 years, indicating continued distress (or low demand) in rural areas,” Ghosh said.Industry is estimated to grow at 7.8 per cent in FY19 as compared to 5.5 per cent in FY18 due to better performance of all the sub-sectors, except ‘Mining & Quarrying’.

Direct tax collection

In another set of data, the gross direct tax collection during the April-December period of FY19 was pegged at I8.74 lakh crore, 14.1 per cent higher than gross collections from a year ago. Net collections, after adjusting for refunds, have increased by 13.6 per cent to I7.43 lakh crore during the period.