Home Business

India’s GDP estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in FY19, up from 6.7 per cent in FY18

India's GDP (gross domestic product) is estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19 compared to 6.7 per cent attained during the previous fiscal, official data showed here on Monday.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at 7.2 per cent for the financial year 2018-19, against a 6.7 per cent growth in FY2017-18, as per the first advance estimates of Central Statistics Office released on Monday.

Reacting to the numbers, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted, “India remains fastest growing major economy globally. At current prices, GDP grows by 12.3% rising to Rs 188.41 lakh crore. Per capita GDP at current prices rises to Rs 141447 (sic)”.

“The CSO’s Advance Estimates for FY19 GDP is a conservative 7.2 per cent, lower than RBI’s projection of 7.4 per cent. Manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, other utility services and construction are the major contributors to the overall growth. As H1 GDP numbers have already come, to achieve 7.4 per cent growth in FY19, H2 should grow by 6.8 per cent,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Agriculture and allied activities are likely to grow at 3.8 per cent as against 3.4 per cent in the previous year. “We believe that the estimate is primarily due to growth in allied activities (livestock, forestry and fishing). The most striking fact is that agriculture deflator for FY19, at 0.1 per cent, is lowest in 10 years, indicating continued distress (or low demand) in rural areas,” Ghosh said.Industry is estimated to grow at 7.8 per cent in FY19 as compared to 5.5 per cent in FY18 due to better performance of all the sub-sectors, except ‘Mining & Quarrying’.

Direct tax collection

In another set of data, the gross direct tax collection during the April-December period of FY19 was pegged at I8.74 lakh crore, 14.1 per cent higher than gross collections from a year ago. Net collections, after adjusting for refunds, have increased by 13.6 per cent to I7.43 lakh crore during the period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp