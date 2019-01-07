Home Business

New Tata AIA plan ensures income for lifetime

All three options are available on single life and joint life basis. What that means is that in a joint-life option, income will continue to come in as long as one of the partners is alive.

NEW DELHI: Tata AIA Life Insurance recently announced the launch of Tata AIA Life Insurance Smart Annuity Plan — a single premium, non-linked non-participating annuity plan that provides guaranteed lifetime income for oneself and one’s spouse.

The plan removes investment risk and the risk of outliving one’s savings for annuitant in their retirement years, by providing a guaranteed income (also called annuity) for as long as they live. The plan has three flexible annuity options to meet a retiring individual’s needs — Immediate Life Annuity, Immediate Life Annuity with Return of Purchase Price and Deferred Life Annuity with Return of Purchase Price.

The plan offers the policyholder the option to choose an annuitant other than self. This ensures that one can provide for old age income of a close blood relative. It also offers the choice of boosting the lifetime income post purchase of the plan by flexible top-ups.

The minimum age of entry is 45 years. The minimum one-time investment can be as low as Rs 47,962.

