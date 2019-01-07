Government eyes RBI interim dividend of Rs 40,000 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Staring at a fiscal deficit breach this fiscal year, the government is expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hand over an interim dividend of around Rs 40,000 crore for the half year ended December 31. However, both RBI and government sources say that the final amount will only be decided post an internal audit of the central bank.

With little over 20 shopping days left before Budget 2020, the government is scurrying all over to shore up cash, both earned and unspent, from public sector entities and a princely sum of Rs 40,000 crore from RBI — three to four times the interim transfer made last year — will come in handy.

“We have ordered an internal audit, which will be completed shortly. We are discussing...the extent of the interim transfer will be concluded in the next few days or so,” sources told this paper. Senior government officials expect a transfer of “Rs 40,000-50,000 crore coming ahead of budget”.

“However, the exact amount will be decided post internal audit of RBI and after internal assessments of the government,” said a senior official in the Finance Ministry.

Last month, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said that the government was seeking more interim dividends from the RBI this time and that it will stick to its 3.3 percent fiscal deficit target.

An interim dividend of this size will be one of the highest in the last few years. RBI’s income in 2017-18 stood at Rs 78,281 crore, of which Rs 50,000 crore was transferred to the government as dividend for full financial year, including an interim transfer of Rs 10,000 crore.

What’s unclear is whether the RBI has earned enough funds to write a Rs 40,000 crore cheque in only six months of operation (July-December).

Even assuming a modest increase of 10-20 per cent in income, for the first six months RBI would have probably earned a little over Rs 40,000 crore.

The government has steeled itself to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, but given the steep shortfall in tax and non-tax revenue so far, it’s likely to culminate in a nail-biting finish.