SC issues contempt notice to Anil Ambani on Ericsson's plea over non-payment of dues

Appearing for RCom, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi urged the bench to accept Rs 118 crore towards the dues to establish its bonafide.

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group addresses during the annual general meeting of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group ADAG in Mumbai Tuesday Sept 18 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani and others on a contempt petition filed by Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson over non-payment of its dues. A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman sought a response from Ambani and others in four weeks.

“The Supreme Court has given four weeks’ time to file its (RCom’s) response to the contempt petition filed by Ericsson. Thereafter, Ericsson has been given one week’s time to file its rejoinder. The matter will be taken up for hearing thereafter,” said an RCom spokesperson.

Ericsson had also sought that Ambani be detained in civil prison and barred from travelling overseas unless the payment is made.

RCom said that it has deposited a partial payment of Rs118 crore to Ericsson with the SC registry from the operational funds available with the company. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, who were appearing for RCom, asked the court to accept Rs 118 crore towards outstanding dues (total Rs 550 crore) to Ericsson India to establish its bonafide.

However, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson, refused to accept Rs 118 crore and said the entire outstanding sum should be deposited. The bench then directed RCom to deposit a demand draft of Rs 118 crore in the registry.

RCom on Sunday said it remained fully committed to settle dues with Ericsson from the proceeds of its sale of wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm. RCom also accused Ericsson for attempting media trial and sensationalising the issue of dues recovery.

Rcom, under a debt of over Rs 46,000 crore, plans to sell its assets to Jio and Canadian firm Brookfield for Rs 18,000 crore to clear its debt and exit insolvency. However, it is yet to receive approval from the DoT to complete the sale.

Sit and resolve issue of past dues: SC tells RCom, Jio

While hearing a contempt petition file by RCom against DoT, SC said that there is a need for RCom and Jio to sit together and resolve the issue over past dues. “Sit down and resolve this between yourselves, it is not for us. Till you don’t resolve between yourself, we can’t do anything,” Justice Nariman said.

Owing to the ownership of past liabilities, DoT is yet to give RCom a NOC for clearing its spectrum deal with Reliance Jio even after the court had directed it to do so. The court also questioned Jio if it was willing to provide an undertaking to abide by the spectrum trade guidelines to which Jio expressed difficulty in doing so.

