Underscore it, insurance is not an investment

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

When it is the first time, it is always tricky. The reference here is to investing and personal finance. It matters who you speak to first about investing. In most cases, it is a friendly neighbour or a relative who also runs a part-time insurance agency. They paint a picture of poverty for your old age. It is so dark that you end up making a resolve to invest regularly.

It is fine up to here. What happens next actually determines the course of your investment life.

If you buy a ‘money-back’ insurance policy or an investment product sold by an insurance company as your first step of investing, you are making a half-hearted attempt towards securing your future.

There is a very common perception that insurance is an investment. This emanates from the single form that you submit to your company promising to invest money at the end of the financial year to save taxes. Around this time of the year, you are frantically looking for actually investing the promised amount. You end up putting your money into the first idea brought to you that saves tax under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Life insurance policies, unit-linked insurance policies or money back or endowment policies qualify for these investments too. You decide to take them all in a bid to save yourself from poverty in the future.

However, let us underscore one thing. Insurance is not an investment. It is a protection that you avail in case of death or an accident. The insurance company makes a promise to pay you a fixed amount as a claim in exchange for the premium that you pay at regular intervals.

From a personal finance standpoint, the fundamental difference between insurance and investment needs to be understood clearly.

The objective of an investment is to provide appreciation in the value of your investment. A simple thumb rule is to beat the inflation in the economy by a margin. In other words, the money you invest needs to appreciate enough to provide for your future needs. You should be able to enjoy the fruits of your investment when you are alive and in good health.

What happens to your money

When you put money in an insurance policy, you are protecting yourself and your family from any untoward incident. You save yourself from an uncertain or accidental situation. To really enjoy the benefits of your protection, you have to go through some uncomfortable situations. When someone pulls out insurance money, it is mostly not a happy situation. Besides, the money is not available for withdrawal at will. There are restrictions on premature withdrawal of ‘moneyback’ plans and Unit-Linked Insurance Plans. The objective of an insurance company is to settle claims made by insurers and make a promise. Insurance companies use the money they receive as an insurance policy premium from you into equity and debt markets. They need the premia pool to settle claims. However, capital appreciation is not the primary objective of an insurance company.

For consistently beating inflation, you need to invest it in productive assets like equity, debt, currency, commodity or real estate. Assets appreciate and you get the benefit of that appreciation. Investing in equity markets is risky in the short-term but beneficial in the long-term. Over a period of 15 years, you will receive enough appreciation in the value of your investment. Easy liquidity is a wonderful feature of investing through mutual funds or stocks. You can set a goal and invest towards that goal. You can withdraw the money when you know it is time, based on your goal.

What you should do

A typical thumb rule formula is to take a plain vanilla life insurance term policy that guarantees money to your family in case of death. Invest the rest in equity or debt markets directly or through mutual funds. You need some general insurance policies too. A good family floater health insurance and comprehensive vehicle insurance are pretty much all the bare minimum insurance you need. A good idea could be to talk to your financial advisor and strike the right balance in the allocation of your savings.

There is no ‘either/or’ in insurance and investments. You cannot do one as the other. Both have a different objective and complement each other. You need both at some point. You have to decide on the allocation of your savings accordingly. The biggest mistake people make is to over-insure themselves. They buy a lot of insurance policies to cover all types of risks. That can potentially leave you with illiquid assets.

Easy Liquidity

Investing in equity markets is risky in the short-term but beneficial in the long-term. Over a period of 15 years, you will receive enough appreciation in the value of your investment. Easy liquidity is a wonderful feature of investing through mutual funds or stocks. You can set a goal and invest towards that goal.

Over-Insuring

Insurance and investments both have a different objective and complement each other. You need both at some point in life. The biggest mistake people make is to over-insure themselves. They buy a lot of insurance policies to cover all types of risks. That can potentially leave you with illiquid assets.