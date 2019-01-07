You cannot get rich by just pinching pennies

pv subramanyam By

Most people I know spend less than what they earn. I wish I could say ALL people I know spend less than what they earn. Well, they do not.

Why do I keep harping on income and expenditure? Because it is not easy for many people to comprehend. Let me see how simple I can make it:

Income < Expenditure = you will run into debt

Income = Expenditure = risk that you have no fall back in case of a temporary income stoppage

Income > Expenditure = you have money to save and perhaps invest

This is Class 4 math, is it not?

However, too many people do not understand this because all income is not cash flow, and all cash flow is not evenly spread out. Oops! Jargon, did you say? Sorry.

Let us take the case of a salaried person, who has a quarterly bonus. First of all, from the so-called ‘Cost To Company’ (CTC), there are deductions such as provident fund, profession tax and income tax. And also, some ‘reimbursements’ such as medical and Leave Travel Allowance are done once or twice a year, and is not regular. So, your monthly take-home amount may be different from your CTC/12.

Similarly, when you are spending, you may be spending some in lump sum — school fees paid in advance for two quarters, expenses at festivals, vacations, etc.

All this makes ‘matching cash flows’ a little complicated.

It is necessary to spend much less than what you earn, so that you save up and invest it. Remember, no great wealth was created by penny-pinching.

You have to ensure that there is enough moolah coming home in the first place. Of the money that comes in, you need to spend less, so that there is a surplus that can be saved (to get out of debt, fast) and then invest the money in ‘ownership assets’ like equities and equity mutual funds.

Earning well is very important in the wealth creation process. First, you have to earn well. Then, once you have a surplus in your bank, you should start investing. Learning the basics of investing is very necessary for doing the process well. Then, the savings should be converted to investments. This investment should be allowed to stay in the investment accounts — in the growth mode (dividends do not matter), so that the power of compounding is fully felt in the accumulation of wealth.

I hope I am clear.

Many people are accusing me of not being simple enough, is this fine?

