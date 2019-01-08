Delhi Metro Phase IV plans await approval

The Centre is examining the proposal for Phase IV of the Delhi Metro after it was forwarded by the city’s government in the last week of December 2018.In Rajya Sabha reply, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that the centre has received the proposal on December 28, 2018.“The proposal of Delhi Metro Phase IV has been received from the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi... and is under examination,” Puri said. In a separate reply, he said that fund has been approved for the project, so far. The estimated cost is around Rs 45,000 crore.
