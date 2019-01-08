Economic Capital Framework panel likely to meet next week, discuss surplus issue

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI’s recently formed committee on Economic Capital Framework (ECF) is likely to conduct its first meeting this week, or preferably before January 15, according to sources. The panel is led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan, besides another high-profile former central banker Rakesh Mohan, government representatives and two RBI board members. It is expected to submit is report in April, which is within 90 days after its first meeting.

According to sources, the committee, besides determining the extent of profits to be apportioned to reserves, will also look into the existing surplus, if any, as part of contingency reserves currently hovering at Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

Among the sore points was the fact that RBI has surplus reserves, accounting for about 28 per cent of total assets. But within reserves, it’s the currency and gold revaluation fund (at over Rs 6.9 crore), which has a lion’s share. “The committee won’t consider past unrealised gains. Until 2014, all gains have been paid...it’s only in the past two-three years it was not considered. But that’s something ECF will not look into,” sources told Express.

The committee’s task thus reduces to determining whether RBI has excess reserves, and if so, what should be the extent of reserves it should hold or transfer to the government. Many central banks hold anywhere between 2-3 per cent of total assets as contingency fund, while RBI’s currently stands at 7.05 per cent.

In 1998, RBI adopted V Subrahmanyam group’s recommendation to achieve contingency reserves at 12 per cent of total assets by 2005. However, barring four years — FY02, FY03, FY09 and FY10, when reserves stood at a kissing distance of 11.7, 11.7, 11.9 and 11.3 per cent of total assets respectively, missing the 12 per cent band by a whisker — for the remaining 16 years, it was below and around 10 per cent.