Launches pick up in key markets

However, launches continued to be significantly lower than the 70,000-odd units recorded in 2014 and 2015.

By Express News Service

Despite all the negativity amid a three-year slowdown, a recent study shows that there has been a significant surge in the number of new project launches in key property markets Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai in 2018.

According to the JLL Research report released on Monday, Delhi NCR witnessed a 114 per cent year-on-year growth in new launches at 17,660 units in 2018, more than double the launches recorded in the previous year. This is the highest among the three markets. JLL says that the growth was led by heightened activity in Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

However, launches continued to be significantly lower than the 70,000-odd units recorded in 2014 and 2015. While Noida contributed a majority of the total launches, its share reduced significantly from 65 per cent in 2017 to 39 per cent in 2018. Bengaluru, meanwhile, recorded an annual growth in launches of 81 per cent at 37,286 new units, while Mumbai’s housing market saw a healthy 22 per cent rise in fresh projects.

Even sales saw some recovery in the post-reforms regime. Delhi NCR topped with 71 per cent y-o-y growth in sales at 24,725 units. However, the jump in sales was due to a low base effect. Bengaluru which witnessed a slowdown in sales in the first half of 2018, picked up momentum in the latter part of the year expanding at 17 per cent on an annual basis. Hosur Road and Whitefield contributed more than 50 per cent to the overall sales in 2018.

Mumbai, which has posted a consistent drop in sales since 2016, saw some revival and grew at 10 per cent during 2018. While the micro markets of Thane, Western suburbs (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali) and Eastern suburbs (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mulund) continue to form a majority proportion in overall sales, South Central Mumbai also recorded an impressive 53 per cent growth in 2018.

But despite the growth, prices remained range bound in these markets. “The stability in the rates is likely to push the sales momentum in 2019,” the report added. “While there has been a spurt in residential launches in 2018, a possible rationalisation in GST rates for under-construction properties is on the anvil. These positive developments, along with RERA is good news for homebuyers,” Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India said.

