ONGC, OIL allowed to induct foreign partners for oil fields

NEW DELHI: Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the government will now allow state-owned oil majors ONGC and Oil India to induct private and foreign partners in oilfields in an effort to raise output. The government is also planning special incentives to make oil fields in difficult area viable.

Pradhan, who was speaking at the launch of the second round of bidding for 14 exploration blocks under the open acreage licensing policy, said ONGC and OIL would have the freedom to decide which fields they want to retain and in which fields they would induct partners, either foreign or domestic. “They can decide on the fields they want to retain and the stake they want to give (to foreign and private firms),” Pradhan said.

The state-owned firms would device the contracts and implement them. “They will be given autonomy and freedom but will have greater accountability,” Pradhan said.

As for fields in difficult areas, “special incentive besides the incentive already provided” will be given to make them viable, but Pradhan did not elaborate on what type of incentives will be given and how much they would be worth.

However, the minister said that while the government’s earlier objective had been revenue maximisation, “now enhancing production is the only motive”. Natural gas discoveries in difficult areas like deepsea currently command a higher price, but this is applicable only for future finds and not current discoveries of ONGC.

In October 2017, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons had identified 15 producing fields of state-run oil firm with a combined reserve of 791.2 million tonnes of crude oil and 333.46 billion cubic metres of gas which could be handed over to private firms in the hope they would improve productivity.But the plan could not go through as ONGC strongly countered the proposal, and sought permission to outsource operations on the same terms as the government plan, which involved pricing and marketing freedom.