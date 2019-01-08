Home Business

Prabhat Dairy enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish co

The city-based company already supplies cattle feed under the brand Annapurna to diary farmers.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Logo of Prabhat dairy.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prabhat Dairy is entering the animal nutrition business, which includes cattle feed, nutrition supplements and animal genetics, in association with the Denmark-based DLG which is into high-quality vitamin- mineral feeds for the livestock.

The city-based company already supplies cattle feed under the brand Annapurna to diary farmers.

Leveraging its expertise and wanting to create a strong presence in the booming animal nutrition market, the company is set to launch a separate animal nutrition business, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Prabhat Dairy has signed joint development agreement with Denmark-based DLG, a major in high-quality vitamin- mineral feeds to drive its diversification.

"Under this agreement, two products which are already developed in Denmark, will be shipped to India for a pilot.

One of these two products is for milching cows and another for dry cows, and will be given to 150 selected farms to administer on 1,000 cows for the improvement of health and to increase milk productivity and quality," the statement said.

The pilot phase will be for four to six months, after which commercial launch will be planned, the company added.

"The animal feed industry is estimated to be worth USD 30 billion by 2020. The segment primarily comprises cattle feed and poultry feed. To tap this potential we are entering into animal nutrition business," Prabhat Dairy joint managing director Vivek Nirmal said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Denmark vitamin- mineral feeds  Prabhat Dairy Danish co Dairy products in india

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp