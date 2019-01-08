RBI appoints Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as head of digital payments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Infosys founder and former UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani to encourage digitisation of payments in the country. The five-member committee will also look at measures to enhance financial inclusion through digitisation.

The other members are former RBI deputy governor HR Khan, former Vijaya Bank MD & CEO Kishore Sansi, former secretary of IT ministry Aruna Sharma and Sanjay Jain, chief innovation officer, Center for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship, IIM Ahmedabad. “With a view to encourage digitisation of payments and enhance financial inclusion through digitisation, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to constitute a high-level committee on deepening of digital payments,” RBI stated.

The committee shall submit its report within a period of 90 days from the date of its first meeting. The central bank has also given seven terms of reference to the committee. The committee has been tasked to review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country, identify the current gaps in the ecosystem and suggest ways to bridge them and to assess the current levels of digital payments in the financial inclusion.

It will also suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments and to provide a road map for increasing customer confidence, while accessing financial services through digital modes.

“Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani’s appointment by RBI is a welcome development. This move will accelerate digitisation of our economy, paving way for greater financial inclusion through enhanced use of digital payments.

Under Nilekani’s leadership, India’s FinTech industry will look forward to a roadmap that will increase customer confidence, ease guidelines and regulations, enabling organised digital payments with greater access to the masses,” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and co-founder, Zeta India.

Nilekani’s appointment comes at a time when the most prepaid payment instruments or mobile wallets companies are facing difficulty to do KYC of their users. In October 2017, the RBI had mandated mobile wallet providers to do KYC verification and extended the last date for authentication of customers to February 2019. However, the Supreme Court judgment restricting the use of Aadhaar data by private companies for doing eKYC has created difficulty in doing the regulatory KYC. Most of the users of these firms have not done the KYC and may not be able to use the service after February.