Supreme Court backs Monsanto plea on BT cotton patent case

Deciding the appeal of Monsanto, a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha said: "The order of the division bench (of Delhi High Court) is set aside.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Providing relief to agri-sector major Monsanto, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Delhi High Court (DHC) order invalidating Monsanto Technology’s patents on BT cotton seeds. 
A division bench DHC had earlier ruled that Monsanto could not claim patents of GM (genetically modified) cotton seeds since items like seeds, plants and animals can’t be patented under Indian laws. Monsanto sells GM cotton seeds in India through its joint venture with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co — Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) Ltd (MMBL). 

MBBL had terminated its sub-license with Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL) in 2015 after a royalty payment dispute. The case reached court when NSL continued to sell genetically modified seeds even after its contract was terminated, with the latter seeking an ad-interim injunction. In November 2016, a single judge bench of the High Court restrained NSL from selling BT cotton seeds using the trademark of Monsanto or MMBL. However, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had overturned this. 

But the SC on Monday ruled that the division bench should have limited itself to examining the validity of the injunction. “The order of the single judge dated March 28, 2017, is restored and the suit is remanded to the single judge for disposal in accordance with law,” the SC ruled. Monsanto’s owner German pharma and chemical major Bayer, and seed industry associations Federation of Seed Industry of India and Alliance for Agri Innovation welcomed the ruling. 

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has upheld our request to vacate the order of the division bench of the Delhi High Court. The DB’s order had invalidated one of our patents connected to Bollgard II technology,” a Bayer spokesperson said. “We feel confident about defending any challenge to our patent by presenting solid scientific evidence and seek adjudication by the trial court on the issue of infringement of the patent by the disputing seed companies,” he added. 

