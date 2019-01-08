Home Business

The Nucleus group makes yet another Rs 1500 crore investment in the Star Hotels segment

Published: 08th January 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Kochi: ‘The Nucleus’ of Nucleus Hotels and Resorts, a sister concern of the pioneers in real estate - Nucleus Premium Properties - sets foot into 4-star, 5-star Hotel sector in India and abroad. 

Under the new brand, they’ve already started their resort in Thekkady. Additionally, the construction of two new hotels in Wayanad and Oman’s Salala are also underway. 

New resort projects in Willingdon Island, Muscat and Maldives too are planned in 2019. By 2025, the aim is to build a total of 25 hotels with 2000 rooms spread over 22 lakh sq.ft of space. 

Nucleus intends to introduce a family-friendly resort inclusive of state-of-the-art facilities such as wedding and conference halls, premium banquet halls, indoor-outdoor games, adventure activities and spa.

Nucleus Properties continue to be a name to reckon with in the flats and villas realm. 

Nucleus Eleganza and Kottayam’s Nucleus Bay Vue will be ready for handover in 2019 March and April respectively.  The other projects in line will also be handed over in the coming months. 

Phase Two of Kottayam’s Bay Vue, and two residential projects in Ernakulam and Trivandrum will begin in this upcoming year. 

Taking into consideration the popularity and the overwhelming response received for the premium business space, The Verdant, at Edappally, the company also has plans to establish such projects in the Gulf countries also in the near future. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp