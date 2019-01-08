The Nucleus group makes yet another Rs 1500 crore investment in the Star Hotels segment

By Sponsored Post

Kochi: ‘The Nucleus’ of Nucleus Hotels and Resorts, a sister concern of the pioneers in real estate - Nucleus Premium Properties - sets foot into 4-star, 5-star Hotel sector in India and abroad.

Under the new brand, they’ve already started their resort in Thekkady. Additionally, the construction of two new hotels in Wayanad and Oman’s Salala are also underway.

New resort projects in Willingdon Island, Muscat and Maldives too are planned in 2019. By 2025, the aim is to build a total of 25 hotels with 2000 rooms spread over 22 lakh sq.ft of space.

Nucleus intends to introduce a family-friendly resort inclusive of state-of-the-art facilities such as wedding and conference halls, premium banquet halls, indoor-outdoor games, adventure activities and spa.

Nucleus Properties continue to be a name to reckon with in the flats and villas realm.

Nucleus Eleganza and Kottayam’s Nucleus Bay Vue will be ready for handover in 2019 March and April respectively. The other projects in line will also be handed over in the coming months.

Phase Two of Kottayam’s Bay Vue, and two residential projects in Ernakulam and Trivandrum will begin in this upcoming year.

Taking into consideration the popularity and the overwhelming response received for the premium business space, The Verdant, at Edappally, the company also has plans to establish such projects in the Gulf countries also in the near future.