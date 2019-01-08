With no buyers, DDA to offer LIG houses to government departments, agencies

By Express News Service

With no takers for houses under the Lower Income Group (LIG) scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in some of the areas, the DDA is planning to extend an offer to sell these small flats to government departments and agencies.

“Some of units we have launched under LIG has not been able to attract sufficient interest from buyers. In fact, in areas like Rohini, Narela and Siraspur, many buyers have opted to sell it back. We are planning to offer these houses to government agencies, paramilitary agencies and others when we open our next draw,” a senior official at DDA said.

According to sources, the agency is offering as many as 6,500 flats across Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas. But, one of the conditions DDA has set is that these flats should be sold in bulk.

The primary reason why buyers have not shown much interest in the project and its apartments is the small size of these flats. DDA had allotted over 22,000 LIG flats in 2014 and over 10,000 flats in 2017.While the urban development agency had advertised a size of 35 sq metre for each flat under the LIG scheme, many buyers complained that they got only about 29.5 square metre, which is the size of flats built under the Economically Weaker Section scheme.

Many of those who were allotted these flats have either surrendered them or are threatening the DDA with legal action. Many have also demanded increasing the size of these apartments, but say the DDA has not done anything so far.

“Most of the flats are disputed as the sizes are small and many buyers had surrendered them. We will be coming up with a new scheme now and the draw will be open on January 15 where all government departments and agencies can apply for these 1 BHK flats,” the official added.