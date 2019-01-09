Home Business

2019 to be fast & furious for HR professionals

With the digital bug gripping the country, human resource (HR) professionals have consistently evolved in the last years.

By Sesa sen
BHUBANESWAR :  With the digital bug gripping the country, human resource (HR) professionals have consistently evolved in the last years. The status quo that it was in was disrupted in 2018, with technology onslaught, automation, artificial intelligence and virtual reality. From traditional practices, HR moved to the Cloud, Big Data and understanding how other technologies could be integrated. 

However, the fact of the matter is that most companies are still grappling with their own set of issues in adopting digitisation to keep pace. While 2018 was all about familiarising and planning, experts say 2019 will see professionals adopt a pragmatic HR policy and respond aggressively to ensure their companies stay afloat.

The key for any company that is dreaming big will be managing millennials, says Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of human resources services provider TeamLease. “Millenials are different, but very ambitious, purpose-centric and quick. How we align our HR policies will be the most pressing challenge for HR in 2019,” she says.

Beyond the traditional modus operandi of attracting and retaining employees with fat salary packages, companies have stepped up efforts to provide benefits that increase employee satisfaction, productivity and loyalty. “Both public and private firms are looking at creating a personalised benefit package fit for each employee and for 2019, we have plans to extend our offerings in the multi-benefits employee benefits space to help our clients in driving better employee engagement,” says Stephane Michelin, CEO, Sodexo BRS India. According to Sodexo, ITes and Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors are early adopters of multi-benefit solutions. 

Tough decisions may need to be made and HR will face its common challenge —prioritisation. “Recruiting, payroll, compliance, employee query management, induction programme… all of these are important, but it is imperative for the HR to prioritise their role on focusing on some, while outsourcing the remaining,” says Aditya Narayan Mishra, Director & CEO, CIEL HR Services.

