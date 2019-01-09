Home Business

Banking services partially impacted on second day of strike

Published: 09th January 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Trade Union Strike All India Strike

Banks in Chennai look deserted as Bank union members have joined the nation-wide strike (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Banking services were partially affected for the second day Wednesday, as a section of PSU bank employees came in support of the nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the alleged anti-labour policies of the government.

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees' Federation of India (BEFI) have supported the strike, which has impacted banking operation where these two unions are strong.

However, the operation in SBI and private sector banks remained unaffected as other seven unions in the banking sector are not part of the strike.

According to AIBEA General Secretary C H Vekatchalam, cash transactions, clearance of cheques, remittances, bills discounting and foreign exchange transactions were impacted.

Cheques worth about Rs 20,000 crore could not be cleared by the clearing houses all over the country yesterday, he claimed.

Many public sector banks had already informed their customers about likely impact on services if strike materialises.

Bharat Bandh strike

