Home Business

Infosys services and energy global head resigns

Following CFO MD Ranganath in August and consulting global head Ken Toombs in October, the company's global head of  energy, utilities, resources and services unit Sudip Singh has put down his papers.

Published: 09th January 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys logo

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Another top-level executive of India's second largest software services company, Infosys has tendered his resignation after close to a two-decade-long stint. Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit of Infosys has quit the company.

However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh's exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical. This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year.

Prior to Toombs, in August, the most prominent company executive MD Ranganath had put in his papers as the Chief Financial Officer. Singh has the distinction of growing the business from a mere USD 100 million to nearly USD 750 million in revenues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Global head Infosys resignation Infosys energy and resources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp