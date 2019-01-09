New residential unit launches up 75 per cent in 2018: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Led by strong demand for affordable and mid-range housing, the number of new units launched in the residential market (across eight cities) in the calendar year 2018 grew by 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 182,207 units, according to a new Knight Frank India report. Around 60 per cent of all launches last year were within the `50 lakh bracket, it said.

Last year was also the first time in this decade when the annual numbers of new unit launches grew YoY. The residential market also showed upward movement in sales velocity, registering 6 per cent YoY growth to 242,328 units. However, owing to the NBFC liquidity crunch, the year stopped short of a significant recovery.

Mumbai with 38,390 units saw the highest unit launches in 2018, followed by Pune with 18,580 units and Bengaluru 11,830 units. A full-fledged Real Estate Regulatory Authority in both Mumbai and Pune, coupled with a reprieve from dumping ground ban in Mumbai, facilitated the growth in new launches in these cities in Maharashtra.

The report notes that most markets recorded moderate growth in prices. Prices in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai fell by 7 per cent, 7 per cent and 3 per cent YoY respectively in 2018. Meanwhile, prices increased marginally in NCR (+2%), Bengaluru (+2%) and Ahmedabad (+1%).“Incentives from government such as lower GST rates and infrastructure status to affordable housing have fuelled the demand for the sector,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The markets will remain in a cautious mode due to the upcoming general elections and the after-effects of NBFC crisis through most of the first half of 2019. On the positive side, the anticipated downward revision of GST on houses under construction should provide a boost to the buyer sentiment, Baijal added.

In the office space market, transaction level in India’s top seven cities grew by 12 per cent YoY — for the full year as well as the first half of 2018. This was the highest transaction volumes (46.8 msf and 25.2 msf respectively) achieved in this decade. Bengaluru continued to lead the office space market, with every other city except for Ahmedabad (-29%) and Chennai (-23%), witnessing a growth in leasing activity last year.