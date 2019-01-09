Home Business

New residential unit launches up 75 per cent in 2018: Report

Last year was also the first time in this decade when the annual numbers of new unit launches grew YoY.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Led by strong demand for affordable and mid-range housing, the number of new units launched in the residential market (across eight cities) in the calendar year 2018 grew by 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 182,207 units, according to a new Knight Frank India report. Around 60 per cent of all launches last year were within the `50 lakh bracket, it said.

Last year was also the first time in this decade when the annual numbers of new unit launches grew YoY. The residential market also showed upward movement in sales velocity, registering 6 per cent YoY growth to 242,328 units. However, owing to the NBFC liquidity crunch, the year stopped short of a significant recovery.

Mumbai with 38,390 units saw the highest unit launches in 2018, followed by Pune with 18,580 units and Bengaluru 11,830 units. A full-fledged Real Estate Regulatory Authority in both Mumbai and Pune, coupled with a reprieve from dumping ground ban in Mumbai, facilitated the growth in new launches in these cities in Maharashtra.

The report notes that most markets recorded moderate growth in prices. Prices in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai fell by 7 per cent, 7 per cent and 3 per cent YoY respectively in 2018. Meanwhile, prices increased marginally in NCR (+2%), Bengaluru (+2%) and Ahmedabad (+1%).“Incentives from government such as lower GST rates and infrastructure status to affordable housing have fuelled the demand for the sector,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The markets will remain in a cautious mode due to the upcoming general elections and the after-effects of NBFC crisis through most of the first half of 2019. On the positive side, the anticipated downward revision of GST on houses under construction should provide a boost to the buyer sentiment, Baijal added.

In the office space market, transaction level in India’s top seven cities grew by 12 per cent YoY — for the full year as well as the first half of 2018. This was the highest transaction volumes (46.8 msf and 25.2 msf respectively) achieved in this decade. Bengaluru continued to lead the office space market, with every other city except for Ahmedabad (-29%) and Chennai (-23%), witnessing a growth in leasing activity last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
residential units

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp