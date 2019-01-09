Taking the prudent route

By Express News Service

Padmaja Chunduru took over as MD & CEO of Chennai-based Indian Bank in September 2018. Having taken charge when public sector banks are fighting the bad loan mess, she tells T K Vineeth that her focus is to turn each business unit of the bank into a profit centre. Excerpts:

RBI recently slapped Rs 1 crore fine on your bank for allegedly violating cyber security norms. What led to this and what action has been taken?

There were some erroneous UPI transactions on 6 February 2017 due to a technical glitch in the software of the service provider. Neither the bank nor customers suffered any loss. We had made a detailed submission to RBI. However, as a measure of prudence, RBI imposed penalty for non-reporting and not for violating cyber security norms. To avoid such incidents, we have now put in place adequate control measures over outsourced service providers, cyber incident management and fraud reporting.

With deadline to upgrade ATMs looming large and industry saying changes are unaffordable, do you see any disruption?

Upgrading ATMs is a costly affair and the industry has sought support from bankers. However, bankers feel that this would be costlier than the loss that may arise from fraudulent transactions due to chinks in old software. Bankers have made representations to RBI to relax guidelines so that there is no disruption. At Indian Bank, bulk of cash replenishment is done by our own staff and outsourcing is very limited. I don’t see much disruption.

You have Rs 1,800 cr exposure to the crisis-hit IL&FS group. How much has turned bad?

As on date, two IL&FS group accounts with a balance of `283 crore have been classified NPA. Of these, one with a balance of `116 crore turned bad four years ago and has been fully provided for.

Your NPA ratio is one of the lowest in the industry. How do you plan to improve further?

We have initiated several measures through a two-pronged approach of continuous, effective credit monitoring and speeding up recovery measures. An effective credit monitoring mechanism is in place, which will help identify stress by capturing early warning signals, taking timely corrective steps and thereby preventing slippages.

To quicken recovery, a multi-pronged approach is being pursued including setting up of dedicated stressed asset management (SAM) branches at all important centres, classification of borrowers under wilful defaulter category after due study, engaging recovery agents, etc. Combined with expected early resolution in some NCLT accounts, asset quality is expected to improve further.

You have recently said you did not believe in giving away loans. Are you planning to shift focus from corporate to retail?

What I meant was that the bank would take only well-informed lending decisions on a case-to-case basis. We would lend for bankable proposals in any sector with adequate due diligence on business model and financial metrics. As a measure of strategy and prudence, diversification of loan book for optimum mix of corporate, retail, agriculture and MSME sector exposure is being pursued. We aim to achieve a retail mix of 60 per cent from the current 58 per cent. We are actively pursuing corporate sector exposure, especially in manufacturing.

What are your focus areas?

I strongly believe, like any other commercial proposition, banking too has to be run on profitable lines. In this process, I persistently lay great emphasis on turning each unit into profit centres through quality business, diversified revenue streams and reduction in cost.

Keeping this in view, increasing share of CASA deposits to 40-45 per cent and broad-basing the loan book would be the strategy on the liabilities and assets front. Simultaneously, arresting slippages and accelerating recovery to prune NPAs would be the focus areas. Another thrust area is improving customer service with optimum deployment and use technological capabilities.Some sectors are said to be facing a credit crunch due to tight regulations. How serious is the credit squeeze?

Following the IL&FS default crisis, there have been market reports on tightening of credit flows to MSMEs. As far as our bank is concerned, it is business as usual without any knee-jerk reaction. We pursue a prudent approach to lending guided by board-approved sectoral exposure caps.

Well-rated NBFCs with efficient asset-liability management practices are being considered.

I am confident that with the efforts taken and proposed by the Government and RBI, the strain on NBFCs will ease shortly. Besides, lending to MSMEs has always been a focus area for the bank and government initiatives like the PSBloansin59minutes portal are actively pursued and popularised.