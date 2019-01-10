Air India’s woes continue as airline fails to pay staff December salaries on time

By Express News Service

Cash-strapped national carrier Air India has once again defaulted on the salaries of its employees, according to reports, which say that airline has not paid any employees their December salary as of January 9.

“Even worse, there is no word on the date of payment,” company sources noted. As per the company’s salary cycle, its employees are supposed to get their salaries on the last day of the month. But the embattled airline has failed to pay to its over 20,000 employees on time for most months last year. However, a company spokesperson has been quoted in reports as saying that the salary payment is under “process,” without offering a timeline for when the “process” is to be completed.

Air India’s union representing narrow-body pilots had last month claimed that a majority of its members were defaulting on their bank loans and other financial commitments due to the salary delays. The airline industry is facing financial headwinds due to high ATF prices and the loss-making airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its workforce. Air India is staying afloat, thanks to the Rs 30,231 crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government which is to be transferred in parts by 2022.

In fact, the current central government had also taken lawmakers’ approval for an equity infusion worth Rs 2,345 crore into the struggling carrier and another Rs 1,300 crore for Air India Asset Holding, a special purpose vehicle (SPV). With the attempt to sell the carrier failing last May, the government is now working on many initiatives, including hiving off a significant chunk its over Rs 55,000-crore debt into an SPV.As per the latest Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18, Air India’s net loss declined to Rs 5,337 crore in FY18 from the previous fiscal when it had posted a loss of Rs 6,281 crore.