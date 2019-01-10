Banks staring at more NPA provisions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian banks are staring at fresh provisions of approximately Rs 8,000 crore this quarter on account of just two large loan accounts — Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd and Jet Airways.

Indian banks’ exposure to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) firms is in excess of Rs 51,000 crore. Jet Airways is sitting on a debt pile of Rs 8,000 crore, a part of which the carrier has already defaulted a few days ago, while another Rs 1,700 crore is due this quarter. Chances of further defaults by Jet appear high, unless lenders and promoters pump in emergency capital of at least Rs 1,500 crore or more, which the airline already sought last month but couldn’t get. The country’s largest full-service carrier by market share has been missing payments to pilots, lessors, vendors and lenders for some time now.

“The possibility of provisions appears certain this quarter and will add to banks’ woes,” a senior banker told TNIE. Going by regulatory norms, banks have to make a provision of 15 per cent of the exposure as a capital buffer if a loan remains unpaid for 90 days. Going by the yardstick, banks have to provide roughly about Rs 7,600 crore, while in the case of Jet Airways, it could be in excess of Rs 250 crore (assuming a default sum of Rs 1,700 crore) by March. The increase in provisions also comes at a time when the central bank’s latest Finance Stability Report painted a rosy picture on how the overall gross NPAs have been declining in the past few quarters.

Meanwhile, regulations also prompt lenders to put in place a resolution plan for the stressed loan account within six months or 180 days following the first default. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs appointed a new board last October to chalk out a plan for IL&FS, and in case of Jet Airways, efforts have just begun. The lead lender is awaiting the forensic audit report by Ernst & Young to take a call on whether Jet should be given additional funds. Meanwhile, banks and financial institutions have proposed to convert a part of the debt into equity and are deliberating with domestic and foreign investors to devise a restructuring plan. In case this doesn’t go as planned, Jet too could end up at the National Company Law Tribunal for resolution process, which includes possible liquidation.

Banking strike enters second day

New Delhi: Banking services were partially affected for the second day on Wednesday, as a section of PSU bank employees came in support of the nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the alleged anti-labour policies of the government. Cheques worth about I20,000 crore could not be cleared by the clearing houses all over the country, on the first day, PTI reported.