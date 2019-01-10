Home Business

ESAF Bank to scale up branches to 300 by March

The bank, which has a strong presence in Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, is looking to foray into Bengal and north-eastern states soon.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Thrissur-based ESAF Small Finance Bank, which got its license from RBI to operate as a scheduled bank in the last week of December 2018, would be scaling up its branch network from 135 at present to 300 by March, said K Paul Thomas, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

The bank, which has a strong presence in Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, is looking to foray into Bengal and north-eastern states soon. As of now, the bank is comfortable with its capital requirements, and would look at an initial public offer to bring down the promoter stake in line with the RBI regulations, Thomas said.

“2021 June is our upper limit. We will be going to market on the right time,” he added.In an effort to offer a full array of products and services, the bank has tied up with PNB Metlife for selling insurance products to its customers. It would be offering customised micro insurance products like a family income protection plan, said Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife.

The idea is to provide basic insurance cover to the 27 lakh customers of the bank, beyond selling other insurance products of PNB Metlife, Srivastava said.The ESAF bank currently has a deposit base of Rs 3,500 crore and a capital base of Rs 1,000 crore.

Esaf Bank

