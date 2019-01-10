GDP to grow 7.3 per cent driven by rising consumption

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Backed by increasing consumption, India’s GDP is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent in financial year 2018-19 and at 7.5 per cent in the following two years, the World Bank has said, adding that the country will continue to be the fastest growing major economy.

“India’s growth accelerated to an estimated 7.3 per cent in FY2018/19 (April to March) as economic activity continued to recover with strong domestic demand. While investment continued to strengthen amid the GST harmonisation and a rebound of credit growth, consumption remained the major contributor to growth,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.

According to the report, going forward, private consumption is projected to remain robust and investment growth is expected to continue as the benefits of recent policy reforms begin to materialise and credit rebounds.

“In India, the growth has accelerated, driven by an upswing in consumption, and investment growth has firmed as the effects of temporary factors wane. However, rising interest rates and currency volatility are weighing on activity,” the report pointed out.

While the report said that the GST will be a game-changer, it also warned that political uncertainty can drag the efforts. “The upcoming election cycle next year elevates political uncertainty in the region. The challenging political environment could adversely affect the ongoing reform agenda and economic activity in some countries,” it said.

The World Bank report also said that China’s economic growth is projected to slow down to 6.2 per cent each in 2019 and 2020 and 6 per cent in 2021.

In 2018, the Chinese economy is estimated to have grown by 6.5 per cent as against India’s 7.3 per cent. In 2017, China, with 6.9 per cent growth, was marginally ahead of India’s 6.7 per cent, attributed mainly to a slowdown in the Indian economy due to demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, it said.

Meanwhile, the growth among advanced economies is forecast to drop to 2 per cent this year. Slowing external demand, rising borrowing costs and persistent policy uncertainties are expected to weigh on the outlook for emerging market and developing economies.