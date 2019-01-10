Home Business

IndiGo offers domestic tickets at Rs 899

The sale, which is to start at 6 am, will also offer fares as low as Rs 3,399 for international flights.

Published: 10th January 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

An IndiGo aircraft (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading domestic carrier IndiGo will offer flight tickets starting at Rs 899 for travel across India, under its first New Year sale beginning January 9. The sale, which is to start at 6 am, will also offer fares as low as Rs 3,399 for international flights.

The offer is valid on tickets booked from January 9-13 for travel between January 24 and April 15. However, the airline said the offer can be availed by a user only once and is valid only for non-stop flights.
Besides IndiGo, Jet Airways and AirAsia also have similar offers. Under its ‘Global Sale’ from January 5-11, Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international travels. AirAsia’s sale, which began on January 7, is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 999 with prerequisite conditions. The sale will continue till January 20.

